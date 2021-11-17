1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.50%.

1847 Goedeker stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.94. 1847 Goedeker has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04.

In related news, CEO Albert Fouerti purchased 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $973,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 357.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 311,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

