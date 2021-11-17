18,000 Shares in Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Venus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VENA. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Venus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Venus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Venus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,371,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Venus Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

