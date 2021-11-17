17,676 Shares in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Universal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Universal in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal stock opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.68. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

