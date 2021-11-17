$170.05 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce $170.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the highest is $170.15 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $150.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $700.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.60 million to $700.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $763.16 million, with estimates ranging from $750.48 million to $775.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $108.90. 429,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,435. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,537,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,435. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Power Integrations by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.