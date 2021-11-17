1,620 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLRY. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Tilray by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Tilray by 2,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

