$157.17 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce $157.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.74 million and the lowest is $155.80 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $150.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $618.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $619.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $645.01 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $651.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.46. The company had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,716. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.25. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

