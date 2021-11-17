15,200 Shares in AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AGBA Acquisition by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 219,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGBA opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. AGBA Acquisition Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 million, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.06.

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

