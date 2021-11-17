$152.83 Million in Sales Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will report $152.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.60 million to $167.06 million. Viad posted sales of $27.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 447.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year sales of $476.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $490.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.66 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE VVI traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.30. Viad has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $973.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the second quarter worth about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

