$124.13 Million in Sales Expected for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will report sales of $124.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.17 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year sales of $432.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.42 million to $454.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $644.83 million, with estimates ranging from $631.38 million to $652.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CareMax by 41.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CareMax by 400.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CareMax by 444.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09. CareMax has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

