12,159 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,159 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Devon Energy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Devon Energy by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 89,683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,929,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $44.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.