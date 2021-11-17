$120.50 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post $120.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted sales of $99.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $452.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $504.40 million, with estimates ranging from $500.90 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

IMXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,987.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $333,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,849. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in International Money Express by 53.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 485.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.