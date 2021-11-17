10,478 Shares in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBC opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95. Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $62.60.

