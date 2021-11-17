10,280 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,788,000 after buying an additional 914,937 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

