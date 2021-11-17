$101.25 Million in Sales Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to post sales of $101.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $102.90 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $85.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $368.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.80 million to $370.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $414.68 million, with estimates ranging from $393.50 million to $435.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CORT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $980,507.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,694 shares of company stock worth $2,310,721. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 470,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 386,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 40,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

