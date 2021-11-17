$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce earnings per share of $1.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.67. Preferred Bank posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of PFBC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.98. 1,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,407. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average is $64.83. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $71.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 142,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,078,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,932,000 after buying an additional 84,595 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $3,505,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after buying an additional 53,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $3,026,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

