$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will post $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.11.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.51. 896,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $192.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

