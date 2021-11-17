$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $789.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $47.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

