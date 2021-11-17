0x (ZRX) Market Cap Reaches $968.27 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $968.27 million and approximately $108.41 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One 0x coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00001895 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00048418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.00225717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010520 BTC.

About 0x

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,496,055 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

