$0.83 EPS Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.85. Charles Schwab reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

NYSE SCHW opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.79. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $84.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $2,024,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,274,939 shares of company stock valued at $101,396,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.