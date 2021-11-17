$0.54 EPS Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.63. Altice USA posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

ATUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after buying an additional 10,258,965 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,058 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,451,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,943 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

