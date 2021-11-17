$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Marathon Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 516.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 323,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,065,742. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -333.28%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

