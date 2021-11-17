$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Marathon Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 516.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 323,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,065,742. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -333.28%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.