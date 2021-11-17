$0.38 EPS Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Tecnoglass posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGLS. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 41,622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 58,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

