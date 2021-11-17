-$0.29 EPS Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Acushnet posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 174.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 81.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $57.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

