-$0.25 EPS Expected for Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Astra Space.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASTR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTR. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new position in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,793,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,061,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth $14,953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth $10,105,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth $2,944,000. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astra Space stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 59,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,532. Astra Space has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

