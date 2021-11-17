-$0.15 EPS Expected for Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Joby Aviation.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

JOBY stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

