$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.17. Coty reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In related news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,198,000 after buying an additional 3,745,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,750,000 after purchasing an additional 301,809 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Coty by 1,019.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Coty by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.