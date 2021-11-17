$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) This Quarter

Analysts expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. New Jersey Resources posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.
On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Jersey Resources.
A number of research firms recently commented on NJR. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.
Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. 2,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,367. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $44.41.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 86.31%.
New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.
