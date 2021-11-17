-$0.06 EPS Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). MiMedx Group posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 197,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 580,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $901.64 million, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.97. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $15.99.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

