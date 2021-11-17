-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Athersys’ earnings. Athersys reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

ATHX traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.15. 60,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. Athersys has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $259.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -1.60.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $30,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Athersys by 1,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

