$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.01). trivago posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover trivago.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. 9,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,132. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $901.71 million, a P/E ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL raised its position in trivago by 13.7% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in trivago by 212.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.