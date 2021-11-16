Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.050-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $675 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.91 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.66 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.81.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $135,471.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

