Zynecoin (ZYN) Reaches Market Cap of $5.03 Million

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Zynecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zynecoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $114,903.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zynecoin Profile

ZYN is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zynecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zynecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

