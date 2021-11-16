zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Short Interest Down 76.9% in October

zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of zooplus in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of zooplus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS ZLPSF opened at $569.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $551.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.77. zooplus has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $569.66.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

