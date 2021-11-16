ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZI. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

Shares of ZI opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $75.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,258.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Mironov sold 647,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $47,643,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $113,120,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,139,385 shares of company stock worth $1,221,258,450 over the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

