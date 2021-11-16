Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

ZGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $830.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. Zogenix’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Zogenix by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 139,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zogenix by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after acquiring an additional 578,391 shares during the period.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

