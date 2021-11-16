ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading Up 47.9% Over Last 7 Days

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $151.42 million and $15.55 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00069467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00072712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00095105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,935.40 or 1.00308992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,434.80 or 0.07068365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

