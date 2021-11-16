ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

ZIOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, Director Jaime Vieser purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi Hagen purchased 23,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,835.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,666.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,935,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 543,534 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 539,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 522,287 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

