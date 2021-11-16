Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock Price Down 6.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.33. 1,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 342,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76).

ZVIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $4,996,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $21,149,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $1,031,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

