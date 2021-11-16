Zero (ZER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Zero has a market cap of $1.89 million and $12,385.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.77 or 0.00304495 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00102430 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.83 or 0.00146566 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003909 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000139 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,715,213 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

