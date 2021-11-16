Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Buy

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SEGXF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt lowered SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Shares of SEGRO stock remained flat at $$18.11 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

