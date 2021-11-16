Zacks Investment Research Upgrades N-able (NYSE:NABL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “N-Able Technologies International, Inc. provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on N-able in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on N-able in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on N-able in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of N-able stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. N-able has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that N-able will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth about $151,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About N-able

