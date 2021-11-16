Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $143.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Credicorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.38.

Shares of BAP opened at $126.32 on Friday. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average of $119.38.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,477,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,362,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,908,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,299,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,029,000 after purchasing an additional 975,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,167,000 after purchasing an additional 286,417 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

