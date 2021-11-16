Zacks Investment Research Lowers TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) to Hold

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

NASDAQ:TESS remained flat at $$6.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 15,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,237. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Timothy Bryan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $27,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,524,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 34.0% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 514,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 130,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

