Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $25.56 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $53,099.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $145,465.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,914 shares of company stock valued at $889,523 in the last three months. 33.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

