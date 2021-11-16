Zacks Investment Research Lowers Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:RCRRF opened at $71.53 on Friday. Recruit has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

