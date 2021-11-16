Zacks Investment Research Lowers PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) to Hold

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

PGTI opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 260,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.