Zacks Investment Research Lowers FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.59 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 27.46%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,940 shares of company stock worth $182,318. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 61,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 49.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,431,000 after acquiring an additional 500,843 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 367,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 93,628 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $1,552,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 134,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

