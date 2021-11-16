Zacks Investment Research Lowers Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Embraer’s third-quarter bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to witness a modest demand for E-jets. As of Sep 30, 2021, its E-Jets E2 had 159 orders in backlog. The company holds a strong solvency position, at least over the short run. Its main ongoing project in the Commercial Aviation business unit is the development of the E175-E2. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the extended tariff on the import of steel and aluminum might impact the growth prospects of Embraer. Per IATA’s latest report, the investment appetite for new aircraft is likely to remain subdued as the global demand for air travel is unlikely to recover to pre-crisis levels before 2024. This in turn might keep the stock’s Commercial Aviation business under pressure in the near term.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.87.

Shares of ERJ opened at $16.79 on Friday. Embraer has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Embraer will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Embraer by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 129,663 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Embraer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Embraer by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 534,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 165,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 264,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

