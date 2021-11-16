Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.43.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $5.98 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $503.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

