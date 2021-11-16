Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANGEL OAK MTGE is a vertically integrated asset manager delivering mortgage and consumer credit solutions. Through its integrated credit and investment platform, companies provide unique solutions across asset management and lending. ANGEL OAK MTGE is based in DUBLIN. “

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE:AOMR opened at $17.67 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director W D. Minami bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,432,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $37,621,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $8,935,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,691,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,815,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

